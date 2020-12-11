PNC Infratech, SPML Infra shares rise 8-10% as JV wins Rs 950-crore order

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

PNC Infratech share price rose 8 percent and SPML Infra was locked at 10 percent upper circuit in the early trade on December 11 after the companies joint venture got a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC Project from the State Water Supply & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department.

The project is for survey, design, preparation of DPR, construction, commissioning and O&M for 10 years of rural water supply project in 952 villages in Devipatan division of Uttar Pradesh.

The approximate value of the project is Rs 952.0 crore and the specific value will be known at the time of the agreement, PNC Infratech, which has a 95 percent share in joint venture, said .

The project is to be constructed and put-on trial in 21 months of signing of the agreement and operated for 10 years.

This is the second drinking water supply project secured by PNC Infratech.

At 0927 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 184, up Rs 8.85, or 5.05 percent, and SPML Infra was trading at Rs 13.20, up Rs 1.20, or 10.00 percent on the BSE.