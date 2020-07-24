App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech share price rises 8% on winning 2 EPC projects

The company received Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for 2 EPC projects from NHAI for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PNC Infratech share price rose 8 percent in the early trade on July 24 after the company bagged two projects from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company received Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for 2 EPC projects from NHAI for an aggregate contract value of Rs 1,547.80 crore.

The projects include the construction of eight-lane expressway starting from Bhamaiya village to Baletiya village in Gujarat's Panchmahal district section of the Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N).

Close

The project would be implemented in EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Gujarat for a contract value of Rs 758.40 crore, with a completion time of 24 months.

The second project is also an eight-lane expressway stretch of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway from Pratap Nagar village to Dodka village in Vadodara district under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The contract value is Rs 789.40 crore, with a completion time of 24 months.

Care Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of company's subsidiary, PNC Delhi Industrialinfra:

pnc

At 0922 hours, PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 149.95, up Rs 10, or 7.15 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PNC Infratech

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.