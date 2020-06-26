PNC Infratech share price rises 16% on order win from NHAI

PNC Infratech share price rose over 16 percent in early trade on June 26 after the company won order from NHAI for Rs 1,412 crore.

The company has received letter of award (LOA) for a NHAI project of 53.95 km long four-laning of Meerut - Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34) from design chainage, in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs 1,412 crore.

The company was the lowest bidder for the said project.

The project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction. This is the eleventh hybrid annuity highway project secured by the company so far.

At 09:20 hrs, PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 147.00, up Rs 14.00, or 10.53 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 214.85 and 52-week low Rs 80.85 on 19 August, 2019 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Currently, it is trading 31.58 percent below its 52-week high and 81.82 percent above its 52-week low.