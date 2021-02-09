PNC Infratech share price hits new 52-week high after Nomura retains buy, raises FY22 EPS estimate by 11%

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

PNC Infratech share price gained 3 percent intraday on February 9 after global research firm Nomura maintained a buy call on the stock.

The Japanese research firm has raised the target to Rs 364 from Rs 255 per share earlier. It is of the view that large order book and low leverage are positive catalysts adding that delivery of execution and strong cash flow track record places the company favourably, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Nomura has raised its FY22 EPS estimate by 11 percent factoring in strong order inflows.

The stock was trading at Rs 275, up Rs 6.90, or 2.57 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 284.45. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 284.45 and an intraday low of Rs 272.00.

Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladherhas a buy rating on PNC Infratech with a target of Rs 295. "At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 17.1x/12x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 9.3x/7x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We roll over to FY23 estimates and maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised SoTP based target of Rs 295," it said.

The company reported quarterly net profit at Rs 103.17 crore in December 2020 up 33.75 percent from Rs 77.14 crore in December 2019. Net Sales of the company was at Rs 1,322.42 crore in December 2020 up 8.57 percent from Rs 1,218 crore in December 2019.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.