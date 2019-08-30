PNC Infratech rises 4% after bagging NHAI project

Shares of PNC Infratech advanced 4 percent intraday on August 30 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,062 crore.

The company has been declared the lowest bidder for NHAI’s project of construction of 31.7 km long four lane bypass connecting NH-56 and terminating near Behta Village Road under NHDP Phase-VII on EPC mode for a quoted price of Rs 1062 crore, as per BSE filing.

The construction of this project is to be completed in 36 months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 214.85 and 52-week low Rs 122.70 on 19 August, 2019 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.2 percent below its 52-week high and 46.74 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 40 percent in last 6 months.