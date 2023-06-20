PNC Infratech: Quality stock to play the infrastructure uptrend

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Government infrastructure capex to remain strong Expect robust new orders; strong and diversified order book Asset monetisation will deleverage balance sheet Trading at a P/E ratio of 9 times FY25 projections Infrastructure development is expected to remain as the key focus area of the government, given the upcoming state and general elections. We expect strong order inflows for construction companies like PNC Infratech (PNC; CMP: Rs 332; Market cap: Rs 8,517 crore). PNC has guided to a strong order inflow in the current fiscal, which,...