PNC Infratech gains 4% on order win worth Rs 1,062 crore

Shares of PNC Infratech added 4 percent intraday on October 16 after the company bagged an order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company received letters of award (LoA) NHAI for a contract value of Rs 1,062 crore.

The project includes construction of NH-56, 4 -lane bypass connecting NH-56 and terminating near Behta Village Road in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP phase -VII on EPC mode.

The company was the lowest bidder for the above project and construction for the same is to be completed in 36 months.