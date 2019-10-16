App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNC Infratech gains 4% on order win worth Rs 1,062 crore

The company was the lowest bidder for the above project and construction for the same is to be completed in 36 months.

Shares of PNC Infratech added 4 percent intraday on October 16 after the company bagged an order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company received letters of award (LoA) NHAI for a contract value of Rs 1,062 crore.

The project includes construction of NH-56, 4 -lane bypass connecting NH-56 and terminating near Behta Village Road in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP phase -VII on EPC mode.

At 1415 hrs, PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 164.20, up Rs 2.40, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 02:34 pm

