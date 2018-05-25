PNC Infratech gains 3% on declaring lowest bidder for project worth Rs 1738 cr

Shares of PNC Infratech added more than 3 percent in the early trade on Friday as company bagged a project worth Rs 1738 crore.

The company being declared the lowest bidder for the 42.7 km long 4th package of Lucknow - Ghazipur six lane access controlled purvanchal expressway project from Siddhi Ganeshpur to Sansarpur (District Sultanpur) in the state of Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis for a value of Rs 1738.44 crore.

The construction of the project is to be completed in 30 months.

The company had reported net profit at Rs 111.52 crore during March quarter against Rs 33.74 crore profit during the same quarter last year.

The board approved a final dividend of 25 percent per equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 09:36 hrs PNC Infratech was quoting at Rs 175.45, up Rs 2.60, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil