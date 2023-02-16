HomeNewsBusinessStocks

PNC Infratech: Execution moderates in Q3; elevated infra budget brightens outlook

Bharat Gianani   •

Given the strong order inflows (owing to higher capital expenditure by the government) and healthy order book, PNC has guided to a robust 15 percent revenue growth in the next fiscal

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Project execution moderates in Q3; earnings growth strong Massive increase in capital expenditure announced in the Budget Expect strong order inflows Healthy order book provides growth visibility Focus on asset monetization The central government has emphasised infrastructure development (by significantly enhancing capex allocation in the Union Budget) given its importance in job creation and boosting economic growth. In this environment, companies like PNC Infratech (PNC; CMP: Rs 333; market cap: Rs 8,543 crore) would immensely benefit. While project execution was affected in Q3FY23 owing...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers