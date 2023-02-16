PNC Infratech: Execution moderates in Q3; elevated infra budget brightens outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Project execution moderates in Q3; earnings growth strong Massive increase in capital expenditure announced in the Budget Expect strong order inflows Healthy order book provides growth visibility Focus on asset monetization The central government has emphasised infrastructure development (by significantly enhancing capex allocation in the Union Budget) given its importance in job creation and boosting economic growth. In this environment, companies like PNC Infratech (PNC; CMP: Rs 333; market cap: Rs 8,543 crore) would immensely benefit. While project execution was affected in Q3FY23 owing...