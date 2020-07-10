PNB shares tumble 4% on Rs 3,600 crore DHFL loan 'fraud'

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price tumbled over 4 percent in the morning trade on July 10, a day after the lender declared its Rs 3,600 crore exposure to Dewan Housing Finance as a fraudulent account.

The stock price was trading at Rs 35.45, down Rs 1.65, or 4.45 percent at 0931 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 36 and an intraday low of Rs 34.60.

The stock was one of the most active on NSE in terms of volumes, with 2,36,79,963 shares being traded.

"A fraud of Rs 3688.58 crore in the NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) at Large Corporate Branch at Mumbai, Zonal Office, Mumbai. A fraud of Rs 3688.58 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI in the accounts of the company (DHFL),” it said in an exchange filing.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Punjab National Bank has reported a decline in net profit with a falling profit margin (QoQ) with MFs decreasing their shareholding last quarter.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

