PNB shares rise 3% post Q1 numbers; Morgan Stanley underweight on stock

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price gained 3 percent in early trade on August 24 after the company reported its June quarter earnings.

On August 21, PNB reported a standalone net profit of Rs 308.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 against Rs 1018.63 crore in the year-ago period, reported CNBC-TV18.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank was at Rs 6,748.5 crore versus Rs 4,141 crore YoY.

The gross NPA for the quarter ended June 2020 was at 14.11 percent versus 14.21 percent and net NPA was at 5.39 percent versus 5.78 percent, QoQ.

In absolute terms, the gross NPA for the quarter ended June 2020 stood at Rs 1.1 lakh crore against Rs 73,478 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, while net NPA was at Rs 35,303 crore versus Rs 27,218 crore.

Morgan Stanley has remained underweight on the stock with a target at Rs 25 per share.

The key negative was weaker than expected FY20 book value of equity per share. The Q1 profit was lower than expected on higher provisions, while moratorium stayed elevated, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:19 hrs Punjab National Bank was quoting at Rs 36.15, up Rs 0.50, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.