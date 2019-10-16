PNB Housing to consider fund raising on Oct 24; stock falls 14%

On October24, the board to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Shares of PNB Housing Finance touched its 52-week low of Rs 375.50, falling over 14 percent intraday on October 16 after the company said it is going to consider raising funds on October 24.
The company's board, on October 24, 2019, will also record/approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.
The board will also consider the issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore in tranches.
At 1424 hrs, PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 383.00, down Rs 54.05, or 12.37 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 02:39 pm