App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing soars 14% on reports of HDFC, Kotak eyeing controlling stake

According to a report on The Economic Times, both the lenders were competing for a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance in a bid to get better access to mortgage market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Shares of PNB Housing Finance soared 14 percent intraday on reports that HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were eyeing controlling stake in the firm.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,224.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,105.40.

According to a report on The Economic Times, both the lenders were competing for a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance in a bid to get better access to mortgage market.

The report further added, quoting sources, PNB and Carlyle were looking to sell their 66 percent stake to a large investor.

The deal is expected to fetch them about Rs 6,000 crore each, the people said.

However, Reuters reported that HDFC CEO has clarified that it is not looking at acquiring controlling stake.

At 12:32 hrs PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,194.00, up Rs 122.65, or 11.45 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.