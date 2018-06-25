PNB Housing soars 14% on reports of HDFC, Kotak eyeing controlling stake

Shares of PNB Housing Finance soared 14 percent intraday on reports that HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were eyeing controlling stake in the firm.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,224.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,105.40.

According to a report on The Economic Times, both the lenders were competing for a controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance in a bid to get better access to mortgage market.

The report further added, quoting sources, PNB and Carlyle were looking to sell their 66 percent stake to a large investor.

The deal is expected to fetch them about Rs 6,000 crore each, the people said.

However, Reuters reported that HDFC CEO has clarified that it is not looking at acquiring controlling stake.

At 12:32 hrs PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 1,194.00, up Rs 122.65, or 11.45 percent, on the BSE.