PNB Housing rallies 5% on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of PNB Housing Finance rallied almost 5 percent intraday on May 10 after the company reported a 51 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 379.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, compared to Rs 251.58 crore in the year-ago period.

The company in its BSE release said that its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 2,148.19 crore, up by 31 percent against Rs 1,638.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18.

PNB Housing said its board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share for 2018-19.

At 0943 hrs, PNB Housing Finance was quoting Rs 729.50, up 4.51 percent on the BSE.