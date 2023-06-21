PNB Housing on a fundraise spree, expects double digit loan growth in FY24

PNBHF forecasted a loan growth of 18 percent for FY24 and a disbursement growth in 22-25 percent range.

PNB Housing Finance's (PNBHF) market demand is strong and there are no challenges on growth, according to the company's MD & CEO, Girish Kausgi, in an interview with Prabhudas Lillahader. The company’s management expects demand to sustain in the coming years, as interest rate and construction cost challenges are behind. It does not foresee major impact on demand due to lower rainfall as it affects commercial vehicle markets and personal loans.

PNBHF forecasted a loan growth of 18 percent for FY24 and a disbursement growth in the range of 22-25 percent. The product mix target is 75:25 for home loans and other products, respectively.

PNB Housing Finance is on an aggressive fundraise target. The company had back-to-back fundraises in April and June. The bank in April had approved a rights issue to raise Rs 2,500 crore. PNBHF announced its second fundraise in June. The housing finance bank’s board will be meeting to discuss a fundraise of Rs 5,000 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

The company plans to raise money as it wants to support the loan growth. The central bank paused interest rates in April and is expected to cut rates from December, which will increase the demand for home loans.

PNBHF bank has set up itself again as a pure retail housing finance bank, said the broking firm. As of Q4FY23, the bank’s retail share stands at 94 percent of total loan book from 87.4 percent in Q4FY22.

PNB’s share of deposits in total borrowings stood at 32.1 percent as on Q4FY23. “The company would look to increase deposit share for growth,” said the domestic broking firm in a report.

Non-Performing Assets reduce

The bank’s gross non-performing asset reduced 69 percent year-on-year to Rs 846 crore. Around 92 percent of this amount is backed by a real estate developer, said Prabudas Lilahader. Around 25 percent provision is made on this account.

The account is expected to be resolved in this year without impacting the profit and loss account. PNBHF’s management said that in the next four-five quarters, gross non-performing assets level will be comparable with industry levels, which is 1-2 percent.

The stock was up 1.15 percent at Rs 595 at 12.49 pm on the National Stock Exchange.

