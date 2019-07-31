PNB Housing hits 52-week low on missing Q1 estimates; Jefferies says 'Hold'

Shares of PNB Housing Finance tanked as much as 8.5 percent intraday on July 31 after the company reported an 11 percent jump in Q1 net profit, albeit missed street estimates.

The scrip has hit its 52-week low of Rs 655.10, and at 1029 hrs was trading at Rs 694, down 3.07 percent on the BSE.

The company has reported a profit of Rs 284.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 255.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Global brokerage house Jefferies said that although the company’s Q1 profit rose, it missed estimates due to lower net interest income. Higher provision negated the lower operating expense, it added.

It revised its stance on the stock to hold with a revised price target of Rs 785 per share from Rs 795 earlier.

“GNPA rose QoQ as a stressed developer account slipped. We expect loan growth to moderate. Spreads may stabilise. We expect EPS growth to be modest and returns to be capped over FY19-21E. At 1.4x FY 20E BV, valuations appear reasonable, but our key concern is around stress in the real estate sector and scope for more slippages in its developer book,” said the brokerage.

Total income for April-June quarter of 2019-20 increased to Rs 2,232.58 crore from Rs 1,648.31 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, PNB Housing Finance said in a release.

Net interest income registered a growth of 45 percent to Rs 625.50 crore from Rs 432.8 crore.