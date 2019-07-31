App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing hits 52-week low on missing Q1 estimates; Jefferies says 'Hold'

Global brokerage house Jefferies said that although the company’s Q1 profit rose, it missed estimates due to lower net interest income. Higher provision negated the lower operating expense, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of PNB Housing Finance tanked as much as 8.5 percent intraday on July 31 after the company reported an 11 percent jump in Q1 net profit, albeit missed street estimates.

The scrip has hit its 52-week low of Rs 655.10, and at 1029 hrs was trading at Rs 694, down 3.07 percent on the BSE.

The company has reported a profit of Rs 284.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, against Rs 255.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Close

Global brokerage house Jefferies said that although the company’s Q1 profit rose, it missed estimates due to lower net interest income. Higher provision negated the lower operating expense, it added.

related news

It revised its stance on the stock to hold with a revised price target of Rs 785 per share from Rs 795 earlier.

“GNPA rose QoQ as a stressed developer account slipped. We expect loan growth to moderate. Spreads may stabilise. We expect EPS growth to be modest and returns to be capped over FY19-21E. At 1.4x FY 20E BV, valuations appear reasonable, but our key concern is around stress in the real estate sector and scope for more slippages in its developer book,” said the brokerage.

Total income for April-June quarter of 2019-20 increased to Rs 2,232.58 crore from Rs 1,648.31 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, PNB Housing Finance said in a release.

Net interest income registered a growth of 45 percent to Rs 625.50 crore from Rs 432.8 crore.

The company's net interest margin -- a key gauge of profitability -- rose to 3.14 percent in June quarter from 2.74 per cent a year ago, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 10:41 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #PNB Housing Finance #stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.