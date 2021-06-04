PNB Housing Finance shares surge 70% in 5 days, Kotak Securities sees further upside

PNB Housing Finance (Image: Wikimedia)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

PNB Housing Finance stock is on a roll. The scrip has surged 70 percent in the last five days and has been hitting upper circuit after the board approved raising Rs 4,000 crore from entities affiliated to the US-based The Carlyle Group.

The stock hit the upper circuit on BSE on June 4 as well. It was trading at Rs 838.75, up Rs 76.25, or 10 percent in the morning trade. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 838.75. There were pending buy orders of 18,182 shares, with no sellers available.

Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, LP and Carlyle Asia Partners V, LP, had agreed to invest up to Rs 3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, at a price of Rs 390 per share, the company said in an exchange filing.

In November 2020, Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank's former CEO, joined as a senior adviser with Carlyle group. Puri will soon become a direct competitor to his former employer's parent, Housing Finance Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), by taking up a Board position at Punjab National Bank's housing finance arm, PNB Housing, as Carlyle's nominee.

On May 31, PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) said Carlyle Group along with its affiliates, existing investors, and Puri’s family investment vehicle would invest up to Rs 4,000 crore in the company backed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s second-largest PSU bank, subject to regulatory approvals.

Also Read: Will Aditya Puri, Carlyle group entry be a game changer for PNB HFL?

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, the stock has rallied over 100 percent in the quarter. After the breakout above Rs 435, it is continuously hitting the upper circuit.

"On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed an uptrend continuation formation which is positive. However, on the short-term time frame, the stock is in the overbought zone and traders may prefer to reduce long positions if it trades below Rs 720," he said.

The texture of the chart suggests that the uptrend is likely to continue in the medium term but the stock may take a temporary pause near Rs 800 to Rs 845 range. For the swing traders, Rs 720 should be the key level to watch, below it, the uptrend would be vulnerable, he added.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.