PNB Housing Finance share price locked in lower circuit after SEBI halts Carlyle group deal

PNB Housing Finance share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit in the opening trade on June 21 after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000-crore deal with Carlyle group.

There were pending sell orders of 25,790 shares, with no buyers available.

The company has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the letter issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on June 18, 2021, the company said in a release on June 21.

The market regulator had on June 18 said the notice given on May 31 for the Extraordinary General Meeting was "ultra-vires of Article of Association (AOA) and shall not be acted upon until the company undertakes the valuation of shares as prescribed under 19(2) of AOA, for purpose of preferential allotment, from an independent registered valuer as per the provisions of applicable laws. The said report shall be considered by the Company’s Board while deciding on the preferential issue of shares and warrants."

The EGM was scheduled for June 22 to approve the issuance of shares to a consortium of investors led by the Carlyle group, giving it a controlling stake in the company. PNBHF was directed to disclose the contents of this letter.

"The Company and its Board of Directors have considered the SEBI Letter, and continue to believe that the Company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws, including the applicable pricing regulations prescribed by SEBI, and the Articles of Association of the Company, and that such Preferential Allotment is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders and all relevant stakeholders," the PNBHF said in a statement.

The high-profile deal has been shrouded in controversy. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Sebi is examining the deal after a proxy advisory firm, SES (Stakeholders Empowerment Services) led by former Sebi ED JN Gupta, questioned the proposed investment by the US private equity major over valuations and interest of minority shareholders.

At 0921 hours PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 702.40, down Rs 36.95, or 5.00 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 924 on June 8, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 193.20 on July 16, 2020. It is trading 23.98 percent below its 52-week high and 263.56 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price has surged 240 percent in the last year.