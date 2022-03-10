English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    PNB Housing Finance gains after board approves fundraising

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 924 on June 8, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 350 on April 19, 2021

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    PNB Housing Finance

    PNB Housing Finance

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    PNB Housing Finance share price gained 4 percent in the morning trade on March 10, a day after the company's board approved fundraising.

    "The board of directors of PNB Housing Finance at its meeting held on March 09, 2022, approved the proposal of fund-raising up to an amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore," the company said in a press release.

    The fundraise is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals by way of issue of equity shares on right issue basis to the eligible equally shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified subsequently)

    For the purposes of giving effect to the rights issue, the detained terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limiting to the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, it said.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    At 10.06 am, PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 423.80, up Rs 3.45, or 0.82 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 924 on June 8, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 350 on April 19, 2021. It is trading 54.13 percent below its 52-week high and 21.09 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #PNB Housing Finance
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.