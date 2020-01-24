App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Housing Finance falls 8% on disappointing Q3 earnings

Jefferies see a risk of more slippages in the developer book and cut FY20-21 estimates by 6-23 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PNB Housing Finance share price tumbled more than 8 percent intraday on January 24 after the company posted its December quarter numbers.

The company has posted 22 percent de-growth in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 303 crore, while NII was up 1.4 percent at Rs 566 crore versus Rs 558 crore, YoY.

The company's revenue was flat at Rs 2,075 crore, while tax expense was at Rs 61.2 crore versus Rs 138.6 crore, YoY.

Close

Research house Jefferies has maintained hold rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 525 from Rs 505 per share.

related news

The company's NII growth & provisions disappointed, while gross NPA rose sharply, led by rises in retail & corporate NPAs, said Jefferies.

The proposed equity issuance could ease gearing issues and still see challenges to loan growth, it added.

The company's stressed asset pool is stable, but a few new accounts slipped to stage 2 in Q3.

Jefferies see a risk of more slippages in the developer book and cut FY20-21 estimates by 6-23 percent.

Morgan Stanley has maintained equal-weight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 500 per share.

According to reseach house both retail & corporate NPLs continued to climb, meanwhile near-term trajectory looks weak.

At 09:20 hrs PNB Housing Finance was quoting at Rs 498.40, down Rs 43.90, or 8.10 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #PNB Housing Finance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.