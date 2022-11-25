 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

PNB hits fresh 52-week high on DIPAM nod to sell UTI AMC stake

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

PNB holds 15.22 percent stake in UTI AMC. The objective behind the stake sale is to realise gains on investment, the public sector lender said

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scaled a fresh 52-week high in early trade on November 25, after the lender announced that it has received Government of India's approval for stake sale in UTI Asset Management Company.

"The Exchange is hereby informed that the bank has received approval of DIPAM, Ministry of Finance for divestment of entire/part stake in UTI AMC in single or multiple tranches subject to compliance of SEBI regulations," PNB said in a stock exchange filing after market hours on Thursday.

At 9:30 am, the PNB shares were up 6 percent, hitting a fresh high of  Rs 53.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). UTI AMC's stock also gained 6.53 percent on back of this development. The scrip quoted at Rs 733 on the NSE.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

As of now, PNB holds 15.22 percent stake in UTI AMC. The objective behind the stake sale is to realise gains on investment, the public sector lender said.

The timeline and value of the divestment is yet to be decided.