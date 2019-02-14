Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Gilts rises 15% as co posted profit in Q3

Revenue was up at Rs 202 crore against Rs 44 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
PNB Gilts shares rose 16 percent intraday Thursday after company reported net profit in the quarter ended December 2018.

It has posted profit of Rs 93.3 crore in Q3FY19 against loss of Rs 36 crore, YoY.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40.40 and 52-week low Rs 24.00 on 09 April, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.38 percent below its 52-week high and 27.29 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:30 hrs PNB Gilts was quoting at Rs 32.65, up Rs 3.30, or 11.24 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:37 pm

