Piramal Pharma gets 6 observations from USFDA, stock tumbles

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

The US drugs regulator conducted pre-approval inspection and good manufacturing practices inspection of the company's Lexington facility from December 27 to January 10

The share price of newly-listed Piramal Pharma dropped in the red zone on January 11 after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued six observations for its Lexington facility.

The stock opened higher at Rs 120 from the last close of Rs 119.05 on the National Stock Exchange but at 11.30 am, it dropped 2.5 percent to Rs 117.

After the demerger from Piramal Enterprises, the stock listed on the exchanges of October 19, 2022 and has fallen more than 30 percent ever since.

US FDA conducted Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of the Lexington facility from 27 December to 10 January.

"At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with six observations. The observations were classified under VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) and does not relate to data integrity," the company said in an exchange filing.