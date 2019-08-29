Piramal Enterprises slips 3% after board defers NCD issue

Shares of Piramal Enterprises slipped more than 3 percent intraday on August 29 after the company deferred the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The administrative committee have decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating upto Rs 3,000 crore (including an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs 2,500 crore), to a future date, the company said in release.

At 0947 hrs, Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,855.00, down Rs 40.35, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,302.55 and its 52-week low Rs 1,651.80 on 31 August, 2018 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.18 percent below its 52-week high and 13.61 percent above its 52-week low.