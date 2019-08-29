App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises slips 3% after board defers NCD issue

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,302.55 and 52-week low Rs 1,651.80 on 31 August, 2018 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Piramal Enterprises slipped more than 3 percent intraday on August 29 after the company deferred the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The administrative committee have decided to defer the issue of privately placed NCDs aggregating upto Rs 3,000 crore (including an option to retain over-subscription of upto Rs 2,500 crore), to a future date, the company said in release.

At 0947 hrs, Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,855.00, down Rs 40.35, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,302.55 and its 52-week low Rs 1,651.80 on 31 August, 2018 and 07 August, 2019, respectively.

related news

Currently, it is trading 43.18 percent below its 52-week high and 13.61 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 39 percent in last one year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.