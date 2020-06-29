App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises shares gain after Carlyle Group buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma

The transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value of USD 2.775 billion (over Rs 20,980 crore), with an upside component of up to USD 360 million

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Enterprises share price was up over a percent at open on June 29 after US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc said it will buy 20 percent stake in Piramal Pharma for around USD 490 million.

The stock price has surged over 65 percent in the last 3 months. On June 29 morning, it was trading at Rs 1,353.30 up Rs 10.70, or 0.80 percent.

The capital raise will accelerate Piramal Pharma’s organic and inorganic growth plans, the Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises and Carlyle Group said in a joint statement.

Close

“… CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd…,” it said.

related news

The transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value (EV) of USD 2.775 billion (over Rs 20,980 crore), with an upside component of up to USD 360 million (over Rs 2,720 crore) depending on the company’s FY21 performance, the statement said.

“Based on the EV (excluding the upside component), exchange rate and pharma net debt as on March 31, 2020, the estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle’s 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to USD 490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore),” it added. The final amount of equity investment will depend on the net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal. The transaction is expected to close in 2020, it added.

JP Morgan served as financial advisor and AZB & Partners and White & Case served as legal advisors to Carlyle.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Piramal Enterprises

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

Project Platina: Maharashtra to launch 'world's largest' plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 patients

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

2 km rule: Mumbai Police to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

COVID-19 Exposure Notification API from Apple, Google may not work with Aarogya Setu - here is why

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.