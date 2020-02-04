App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Enterprises share price gains 7% on robust Q3 results

Revenue of the company was up 9.1 percent at Rs 3,806 crore versus Rs 3,489 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Enterprises share price gained 7 percent intraday on February 4 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's consolidated Q3FY20 net profit rose 20.2 percent at Rs 725 crore against Rs 603 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 9.1 percent at Rs 3,806 crore versus Rs 3,489 crore, YoY.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3 percent at Rs 2,296 crore versus Rs 2,026.3 crore and the margin was up at 60.3 percent versus 58.1 percent, YoY.

At 12:53 hrs, Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,417.50, up Rs 79.60, or 5.95 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Piramal Enterprises

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.