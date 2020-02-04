Piramal Enterprises share price gains 7% on robust Q3 results

Piramal Enterprises share price gained 7 percent intraday on February 4 after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's consolidated Q3FY20 net profit rose 20.2 percent at Rs 725 crore against Rs 603 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 9.1 percent at Rs 3,806 crore versus Rs 3,489 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3 percent at Rs 2,296 crore versus Rs 2,026.3 crore and the margin was up at 60.3 percent versus 58.1 percent, YoY.