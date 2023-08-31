Piramal Enterprises' share buyback opens, 18% premium on offer. Should you tender stock?

Piramal Enterprises’ buyback represents 5.87 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Piramal Enterprises’ Rs 1,750-crore share buyback opened on August 31, offering shareholders an opportunity to earn an 18 percent premium above the prevailing share price.

The buyback offer price is set at Rs 1,250 a share against a closing price of Rs 1,059 on the record date of August 25.

ICICI Securities has advised “retail shareholders”, those holding 188 or fewer shares, to tender shares in the buyback to pocket gains, considering the premium and the likely high acceptance ratio. The buyback closes September 6.

“With the recent shareholding pattern published by the company, we expect the acceptance ratio for retail clients to be north of 30%. Also, since promoters are not participating in the buyback, we believe that acceptance ratio for other categories should be near 10% or higher,” ICICI Securities analysts said in a note.

Acceptance ratio is the proportion of shares accepted by the company from the shares tendered back by shareholders. The acceptance ratio will likely rise if all outstanding shares are not tendered.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Fifteen percent of Piramal Enterprises share buyback, which is Rs 262.5 crore, is reserved for “retail shareholders”. It pegs the number of shares that can be bought from retail investors at 21 lakh.

For holders other than the retail category, or those holding more than 200 shares, Piramal Enterprises can accept up to 1.19 crore shares. This would mean an acceptance ratio of nearly 10 percent at full tender.

Piramal Enterprises’ buyback represents 5.87 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The board of directors had on July 28 approved the buyback of up to 1.4 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

As on July 21, 2023, the promoters held 43.48 percent stake, domestic institutions 13.55 percent, foreign investors 25.74 percent and the Indian public, corporates and others 17.23 percent.

ICICI Securities said the roadmap for Piramal Enterprises to attain business growth and improvement in RoA bodes well. “However, given volatile performance in the wholesale book, tendering in buyback offer seems favourable,” it added.

Piramal Enterprises stock was trading marginally in green in the morning, up about 0.2 percent at Rs 1,052. The stock has gained over 37 percent in the last six months, beating a 12 percent return of Nifty during the period.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.