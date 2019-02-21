App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:44 PM IST

Piramal Enterprises rises 2% as SC exempt Saridon from list of banned FDCs

Moneycontrol News
Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose 2.7 percent intraday Thursday after Supreme Court of India (SC) ruled in favor of company drug, Saridon.

The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon by exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs (Fixed Dose Combinations).

In September 2018, Piramal Enterprises had been awarded a stay order from the Supreme Court on the ban, which allowed it to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of the FDC.

Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises Limited said, “We are pleased with the Supreme Court ruling, as it is an affirmation to our commitment to provide effective and safe healthcare solutions that address unique needs of Indian consumers."

At 14:32 hrs Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 2,253.90, up Rs 57.80, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.
