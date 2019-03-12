Piramal Enterprises gains after launching injection in US market

Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose 1.5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after it launched an injection in the US market.

Piramal Critical Care, a business unit of Piramal Enterprises launched Mitigo (Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP – Preservative-free) in 10 mg/mL and 25 mg/mL concentrations in the US market.

Piramal Critical Care is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy.

Piramal Critical Care will continue to work with wholesalers, hospitals, interventional pain doctors, and pain management centers across the country to ensure availability of MITIGO for patients with intractable chronic pain, company said in release.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Critical Care said, “We are pleased to support intrathecal therapy for pain management with FDA approval and our launch of MITIGO. We continue to expand our leadership in intrathecal therapy through this launch, as well as in inhaled anesthesia and the injectable anesthesia and pain management drugs that we acquired from Janssen."

At 09:26 hrs Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 2,691.40, up Rs 34.60, or 1.30 percent on the BSE.