Pidilite Industries may test Rs 1,345: Anand Rathi

Pidilite Industries, having a leadership status in adhesives and sealants market is now eying the similar position in waterproofing & Flooring business which is currently very small (approx. 5% of revenues) as compared to its traditional business. Its key brands in this segment includes Dr.Fixit and Roff.

The overall market for waterproofing and Flooring in India is expected to grow to more than Rs 5,000 crore by 2025 which is currently less than Rs 2,000 crore.

Construction chemicals market has a huge growth potential in India owing to the growth of construction and manufacturing sector. The company will benefit from the basket of products offered by it to these sectors.

The company’s Industrial specialty chemical products in Professional & Do It Yourself (DIY) segment in foreign markets is also catching up fast as they provide flexibility, innovation and unlimited design variation.

We expect Pidilite Industries revenues to grown at a CAGR of 15.8 percent from FY-19E through FY-20E. Its consolidated revenues are expected to be around Rs 8,156 crore by FY20E.

