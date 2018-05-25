Pidilite Industries hits 52-week high as Q4 profit jumps 57% in Q4

Shares of Pidilite Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 1,136.35, rising more than 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong March quarter numbers.

The company's Q4 net profit rose 57.4 percent at Rs 247.5 crore against Rs 157.2 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 5 percent at Rs 1,485.3 crore versus Rs 1,404.32 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up at Rs 273.9 crore and margin was at 18.4 percent.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 11:17 hrs Pidilite Industries was quoting at Rs 1,135.95, up Rs 55.90, or 5.18 percent on the BSE.

