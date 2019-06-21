Pidilite Industries falls 3% after CLSA maintains sell, target at Rs 1,060/share

Share of Pidilite Industries fell more than 3 percent intraday on June 21 after broking house CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,060 per share.

According to CLSA, the consumption slowdown is concerning even as valuations remain elevated. The furniture adhesive market is moving towards a B2B model, while new segments must grow rapidly for meaningful total growth.

However, the international subsidiaries have been a drag on overall performance.

It has cut FY20/FY21 EPS by 3%/5% to factor in slower demand. It expect 1.7% margin rebound in FY20 and build in a strong demand recovery from H2FY20.

At 10:54 hrs Pidilite Industries was quoting at Rs 1,231.85, down Rs 20, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.

