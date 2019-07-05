Pick Voltas on declines, says Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Among the midcaps Voltas is ideal. There is a significant rally coming in. Any minor dip in it is an investment opportunity or a short-term or a position trading opportunity. I don’t see it as a swing trade for a couple of days. The other is Larsen and Toubro (L&T)."

On December 16, 2013 Voltas was quoting at Rs 114.45, up Rs 0.85, or 0.75 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,058.20.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.44 per share. (Sep, 2013). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 21.04. The latest book value of the company is Rs 44.81 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.55. The dividend yield of the company was 1.4 percent.