PI Industries stock up 6% on earnings beating Street estimates, 23% growth in exports

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

More than 20% of the company's revenue came from agri brands that were launched recently

Agrochemical company PI Industries has reported a strong Q3FY23, beating street estimates and driving a surge in its stock price. Its stock went up by more than 6 percent on February 16 at 10.30 am to trade at around Rs 3,329.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 352 crore, up 58 percent YoY, due to an increase in operating profit resulting from a favourable product mix and operating leverage. Consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 416 crore, up 40 percent YoY, while consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 1,613 crore, up 19 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The strong performance was driven by a 23 percent YoY growth in exports, fuelled by a 9 percent volume growth, 14 percent from price increases, favourable currency movement, and a favourable product mix. However, the firm's domestic growth was subdued at 2 percent YoY due to adverse weather conditions and higher channel inventory.