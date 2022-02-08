MARKET NEWS

    PI Industries share up after Credit Suisse raises target price, expects 13% upside

    Credit Suisse, which has an 'outperform' call on the stock, has raised the target price to Rs 3,000

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    PI Industries’ share price edged higher intraday on February 8 in a volatile market. The stock was trading at Rs 2,654.60, up Rs 48.35, or 1.86 percent at 12.03 pm on BSE.

    It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,656 and an intraday low of Rs 2,574.

    For the quarter ended December 2021, the agri-sciences company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 222.60, up 13.92 percent from Rs 195.40 crore in the year-ago period.

    For the nine-month period ended December 2021, PAT stood at Rs 639.40 crore against Rs 558.50 crore for the 9M period ended December 2020, reflecting a gain of 14.49 percent  YoY.

    The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,356.30 crore against Rs 1,162.10 crore for Q3 FY21, up by 16.71 percent YoY.

    Total consolidated income for the quarter ended December 2021 stood at Rs 1,382.30 crore against Rs 1201 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, up by 15.10 percent.

    Global research firm Credit Suisse has an “outperform” call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 3,000 a share, an upside of 13 percent from current market price.

    The brokerage firm is of the view that diversification into other chemical segments is likely to be re-rating trigger.

    "The company is expanding tech capabilities, entering new business to expand addressable market. The EPS cut of 18-13 percent stems primarily from disappointment in domestic agrochem," it said.

    Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 12:28 pm
