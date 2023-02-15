 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

PI Industries gains as Q3 profit zooms 58% to Rs 351 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

PI Industries' net profit came in at Rs 351.80 crore, up from Rs 222.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its year-on-year sales grew 18.94 percent at Rs 1,613.20 crore in the December quarter

Sales of the firm was up 18.94% to Rs 1613.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1356.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

PI Industries’ share price gained more than 3 percent in the morning trade on February 15, a day after the company reported a 58.04 percent increase in net profit at Rs 351.80 crore for the December quarter of FY23 from the year-ago period.

The company's focus on innovative solutions and technologies for crop protection and plant nutrients seems to be paying off, analysts said.

PI Industries’ sales were up 18.94 percent at Rs 1,613.20 crore in the December quarter. It had reported sales of Rs 1,356.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Catch all the market action on our live blog