Phoenix Mills shares surge 10% on agreement with Singapore wealth fund; CLSA retains buy

Phoenix Mills share price jumped over 10 percent intraday on December 2 after CLSA maintained a buy rating on the stock.

The global research firm has retained buy call on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 872 from Rs 790 per share. The research firm is of the view that at a cap rate of 6.6 percent, GIC deal is accretive by Rs 82 per share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The company is building a huge war chest for the next leg of growth, deal proceeds and QIP fund will create a war chest for new acquisitions, CLSA said.

We remain positive on the value potential of this deal with GIC, the research firm added.

The stock was trading at Rs 760.70, up Rs 71.15, or 10.32 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 767.60 and an intraday low of Rs 704.

The scrip witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.13 times and was trading with volumes of 23,077 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,894 shares, an increase of 133.24 percent.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has entered into an agreement with the company and its subsidiaries to set up a strategic retail-led mixed-use properties development platform in the country.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

