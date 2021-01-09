Phoenix Mills share price gains 8% on sustained recovery in consumption at its malls

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Phoenix Mills share price gained 8 percent intraday on January 8 after reporting its business updates for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company saw sustained recovery in the consumption at its malls since reopening, said in the release.

The consumption across retail portfolio came in at Rs 13.7 billion in Q3 FY21, up 192% QoQ and at approximately 66% of Q3FY20, it added.

Consumption in December 2020 was steady at approximately Rs 5 billion, at the same level as November 2020 and at 70% of December 2019.

Also, the company is witnessing significant interest from customers for ready‐to‐move‐in inventory at One Bangalore West and Kessaku.

It sold 14 units with aggregate sales value of approximately Rs 740 million in Q3 FY21. For 9MFY21, we sold 24 units with aggregate sales value of Rs 1.4 billion in 9MFY21.

At 12:03 hrs Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 806.00, up Rs 52.90, or 7.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 979.50 and 52-week low Rs 466.25 on 25 February, 2020 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.71 percent below its 52-week high and 72.87 percent above its 52-week low.