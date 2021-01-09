MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Phoenix Mills share price gains 8% on sustained recovery in consumption at its malls

Company is witnessing significant interest from customers for ready‐to‐move‐in inventory at One Bangalore West and Kessaku.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Phoenix Mills share price gained 8 percent intraday on January 8 after reporting its business updates for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company saw sustained recovery in the consumption at its malls since reopening, said in the release.

The consumption across retail portfolio came in at Rs 13.7 billion in Q3 FY21, up 192% QoQ and at approximately 66% of Q3FY20, it added.

Consumption in December 2020 was steady at approximately Rs 5 billion, at the same level as November 2020 and at 70% of December 2019.

Also, the company is witnessing significant interest from customers for ready‐to‐move‐in inventory at One Bangalore West and Kessaku.

Close

It sold 14 units with aggregate sales value of approximately Rs 740 million in Q3 FY21. For 9MFY21, we sold 24 units with aggregate sales value of Rs 1.4 billion in 9MFY21.

At 12:03 hrs Phoenix Mills was quoting at Rs 806.00, up Rs 52.90, or 7.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 979.50 and 52-week low Rs 466.25 on 25 February, 2020 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.71 percent below its 52-week high and 72.87 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Phoenix Mills
first published: Jan 8, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.