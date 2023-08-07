PG Electroplast hits a 52-week high on reporting strong Q1 earnings

In its Q1FY24 results filed in post-market hours on August 4, the company reported a 26.61 percent YoY rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 677.72 crore.

PG Electroplast shares hit a 52-week high on August 7 after it reported strong earnings for the recently ended April-June quarter. The company reported a 106.12 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the quarterly net profit at Rs 33.81 crore.

At 2.45 pm, PG Electroplast stock was quoting at Rs 1,634.80, up 4.60 percent or Rs 71.90. On both exchanges, nearly two lakh shares changed hands against the monthly average of 36,000 shares.

In its Q1FY24 results filed in post-market hours on August 4, the company reported a 26.61 percent YoY rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 677.72 crore.

Its earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins were up by 290 basis points at 9.9 percent in the quarter under review.

PG Electroplast Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic moulded products and electronic components. Its business operations include the production of consumer electronics, such as LED televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners, along with plastic components like cabinets, panels, and sub-assemblies.

The company caters to various industries, including consumer durables and home appliances.

