Pfizer shares hit 52-week high after firm claims its vaccine is over 90% effective

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots maybe 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with US regulators.

Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent. This interim analysis from an independent data monitoring board looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries.

Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

The stock also hit a new 52-week high of Rs 5875 per share on BSE. It was trading with volumes of 9,287 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,416 shares, an increase of 110.29 percent.

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”

Participants were tested only if they developed symptoms, leaving unanswered whether vaccinated people could get infected but show no symptoms and unknowingly spread the virus.