172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|petronet-lng-shares-jump-5-after-q1-earnings-beat-morgan-stanley-retains-overweight-call-5720831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG shares jump 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates; Morgan Stanley retains overweight call

Morgan Stanley is of the view that the company's earnings beat was on better-than-expected volumes adding that COVID impact on LNG imports was lower than estimated, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Petronet LNG share price jumped 5 percent at open on August 18, a day after the company declared its June quarter results.

The company for the quarter ended June 2020 reported an 11 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 499.79 crore compared to Rs 561.94 crore in the year-ago.

Sales declined 43.30 percent to Rs 4,883.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8,613.44 crore during the quarter ended June 2019.

Close

The stock price was trading at Rs 267.05, up Rs 12.60, or 4.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.70 and an intraday low of Rs 263.

Global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 321 per share. It is of the view that the company's earnings beat was on better-than-expected volumes adding that COVID impact on LNG imports was lower than estimated, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Demand has recovered to pre-COVID levels, implying the start of an upgrade cycle, it said. Oversupplied LNG markets and low prices remain tailwinds, it added.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Petronet LNG

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.