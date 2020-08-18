Petronet LNG shares jump 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates; Morgan Stanley retains overweight call

Petronet LNG share price jumped 5 percent at open on August 18, a day after the company declared its June quarter results.

The company for the quarter ended June 2020 reported an 11 percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 499.79 crore compared to Rs 561.94 crore in the year-ago.

Sales declined 43.30 percent to Rs 4,883.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8,613.44 crore during the quarter ended June 2019.

The stock price was trading at Rs 267.05, up Rs 12.60, or 4.95 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 267.70 and an intraday low of Rs 263.

Global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 321 per share. It is of the view that the company's earnings beat was on better-than-expected volumes adding that COVID impact on LNG imports was lower than estimated, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Demand has recovered to pre-COVID levels, implying the start of an upgrade cycle, it said. Oversupplied LNG markets and low prices remain tailwinds, it added.