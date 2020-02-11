Petronet LNG share price declines post Q3 show; Jefferies maintains buy

Petronet LNG share price fell a percent in early trade on February 11 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's Q3FY20 net profit fell 38.8 percent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 675.2 crore versus Rs 1,103.1 crore and revenue declined 4.8 percent QoQ at Rs 8,910.2 crore versus Rs 9,361.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 4.6 percent at Rs 1,107.5 crore versus Rs 1,160.4 crore, while margin remained unchanged at 12.4 percent QoQ.

Research house Jefferies has maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 350 per share.

According to the research house, the results were in-line with expectations.

The EBITDA is modestly ahead despite higher operating expenditure, while volumes were solid at both terminals, rising 15 percent YoY.

The annual Dahej tariff hikes helped drive 15 percent FY19-22 EPS growth, it added.

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call with a target of Rs 341 per share.

The company has reported earnings which are in-line with our estimate and 2 percent above consensus. The EBIDTA and profits rise as capacity expansion drove 15 percent growth in Regas volumes, said Morgan Stanley.

At 09:37 hrs, Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 268.95, down Rs 1.90, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.