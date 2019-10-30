App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG gains nearly 6% on robust Q2 show; Morgan Stanley remains overweight

One can buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 294, said Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com.

Shares Petronet LNG rose nearly 6 percent in the early trade on October 30 after the company had reported robust numbers in the quarter ended in September.

The company's Q2FY20 standalone net profit rose 96 percent at Rs 1,103.1 crore against Rs 560.3 crore in the quarter ended in June.

The revenue of the company was up 8.7 percent at Rs 9,361.1 crore against Rs 8,613.4 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 13.4 percent at Rs 1,160.6 crore, while margin was up at 12.4 percent.

The tax credit stood at Rs 218.4 crore against tax expense of Rs 277.6 crore QoQ

Morgan Stanley has overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 341 per share.

According to the research house, the reported EBIDTA beat its estimate by 12 percent and consensus by 16 percent. The EBITDA beat was driven by faster ramp-up of Dahej terminal.

The Kochi terminal utilisation was steady on QoQ basis but rose on YoY basis.

One can buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 294, said Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com.

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com also has a buy call on the Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 274 and target of Rs 292.

The board of directors of the company declared special interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of the company for the financial year 2019-20.

At 09:18 hrs, Petronet LNG was quoting at Rs 294.60, up Rs 15.40, or 5.52 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:22 am

