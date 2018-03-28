App
Mar 28, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems slips 9% on lower Q4 revenue, margin growth forecast; analysts retain Buy

Persistent Systems share price dropped more than 9 percent in morning on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue and margin growth for last quarter of financial year 2017-18.

The Midcap IT company informed exchanges on Tuesday that it is expecting a decline in IP revenues during Q4 FY18, which will impact revenue and EBIDTA margin for the quarter.

"IP revenues have seasonality and tend to fluctuate on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis. While we continue to see good overall growth for our IP revenue portfolio, relative quarter-on-quarter decline follows a strong Q3 FY18 (last quarter of calendar year 2017)," the company said in its filing.

It expects the sequential drop in IP revenues to be about USD 8 million for this quarter, but it said overall, the business outlook for the upcoming year (FY 2018-19) remained strong with revenue growth expected to exceed NASSCOM guidance for the industry.

However, analysts maintained their positive stance on the stock as they are not worried about this forecast.

"While a USD 3-4 million fall was anticipated on account of seasonal weakness in the Alliance business, we believe the additional decline is on account of ramp down in one of its IP products. However, we expect the company to recover the lost revenues over the next two quarters. Considering high margins in IP-led business, profitability too is expected to remain under pressure during the quarter," Edelweiss said.

The research house has maintained Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,014 per share and awaited further clarity before revising its estimates.

Motilal Oswal also has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 900, as it expects strong margin performance, supported by the growing non-linearity of the business model through sale of solutions.

IP-led revenues are key to Persistent's differentiation in terms of offerings compared to peers. Motilal Oswal doesn't expect much to come in the form of end-of-life IPs. It is the new in-house / partnered IPs that it expects sell in FY19, which will determine the company’s valuations course, it said.

At 09:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 716.20, down Rs 66.45, or 8.49 percent on the BSE.

