App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems may test Rs 960: AnandRathi

With its cash balance now, of USD 175m, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AnandRathi

We think Persistent Systems is can stage a strong recovery in FY19. Over the last two years, the company’s focus has been on digital, which has helped it build capabilities in key technology areas as it transforms to software-driven businesses.

The company will invest more in sales and marketing in FY19.

In FY19, part of the revenue shortfall is likely to be reversed and margins may be supported by currency/tax breaks.

With its cash balance now, of USD 175m, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Levers to improve margins expansion are better business mix, incremental IP revenue, greater utilization ratio, pricing (up 4.5% y/y onsite, 2.5% offshore in Q4) and favorable currency factor.

We value Persistent at 18x FY20EPS, leading to Rs 960 target.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 10:12 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.