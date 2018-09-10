App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems may move to Rs 960: AnandRathi

In FY19, part of the revenue shortfall is likely to be reversed and margins may be supported by currency/tax breaks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AnandRathi

We think Persistent Systems is can stage a strong recovery in FY19. Over the last two years, the company’s focus has been on Digital, which has helped it build capabilities in key technology areas as it transforms to software-driven businesses.

The company will invest more in sales & marketing in FY19.

In FY19, part of the revenue shortfall is likely to be reversed and margins may be supported by currency/tax breaks.

With its cash balance now, of USD 175m, it will be seeking more acquisitions to expand its geographical reach, mainly in non-US markets, and is not keen on acquiring legacy businesses.

Levers to improve margins expansion
1) Better business mix,
2) Incremental IP revenue.
3) Greater utilization ratio
4) Pricing (up 4.5% y/y onsite, 2.5% offshore in Q4)

5) Favorable currency factor.

We value Persistent at 18x FY20EPS, leading to Rs 960 target.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.