Persistent Systems hits 52-week high on assignment from German software provider

ATOSS will use the salesforce platform to automate sales, integrate with existing back-end systems and introduce customer service and event management

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Persistent Systems share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,635, rising over 2 percent intraday on December 17, after German software provider ATOSS chose Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.


“ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management with over 10,000 customers worldwide, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of Salesforce integrations,” the company said in a release.


ATOSS will use the salesforce platform to automate sales, integrate with existing back-end systems and introduce customer service and event management.


Persistent will first implement Sales Cloud to replace and redefine the current sales and service processes at ATOSS.


Persistent’s salesforce practice helps clients to transform into modern digital enterprises with a customer-centric, data-driven, and enhanced customer experience that co-exists and enhances current systems.

The company’s industry expertise working across clouds enables unified and modernised solutions to clients around the globe.


At 9:35am, Persistent Systems was quoting at Rs 4,630.30, up Rs 121.15, or 2.69 percent, on the BSE.

