Pennar Industries rises nearly 7% on orders win worth Rs 514cr

Shares of Pennar Industries rose nearly 7 percent intraday Thursday as company and its subsidiary bagged orders worth Rs 514 crore across its various verticals.

The company has received order worth Rs 306 crore, values ranging from Rs 3.5 crore to 40 crore towards its various verticals like building products in CRFS vertical, solar and CRSS products, industrial components, hydraulics and railway products.

Pennar Engineered Building Systems has received orders worth Rs 208 crore towards its various products like warehouse, factory buildings, hanger building, components, piperack structure, solar structures and communication towers.

The company has received these orders mostly from new customers and also repeat orders from its existing customers

At 12:10 hrs Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 47.30, up Rs 1.90, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil