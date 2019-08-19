Pennar Industries gains nearly 11% on orders win worth Rs 538 crore

Share price of Pennar Industries gained nearly 11 percent intraday on August 19 as company bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore during the months of June and July 2019.

It has received multiple orders aggregating Rs 538 crore across its business verticals.

The company's railways business vertical received orders aggregating Rs 66 crore from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others.

The pre-engineered building division received significant orders aggregating Rs 211 crore comprising factory buildings, warehouses and solar.

The tubes division received orders worth Rs 77 crore from ALF Engineering, MG Automotives, Maruthi Auto and Patton International among others.

Its industrial components division received orders worth Rs 37 crore from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Wabco, Firestone and others.

The environmental and water treatment division of the company received order worth Rs 6 crore from GMR and JSW for water treatment and effluent treatment plants.